Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Sells 17,463 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,463 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $347.19. The stock had a trading volume of 245,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,125,316. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $356.08 and its 200 day moving average is $365.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

