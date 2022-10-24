Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,195,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,750,000 after acquiring an additional 449,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,575,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,384,000 after buying an additional 1,356,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,287,000 after buying an additional 319,459 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,751,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,012,000 after buying an additional 483,847 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.07.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.55. 95,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,956,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.62 and its 200 day moving average is $77.54. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

