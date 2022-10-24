Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Sells 268 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CAT traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $190.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

