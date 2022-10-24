Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Sells 29,888 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,064 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 29,888 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.23.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.19. The stock had a trading volume of 598,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,052,071. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.40. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

