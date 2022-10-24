Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Shares Down 13.6%

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) shares fell 13.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.73 and last traded at $33.74. 339,838 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 7,460,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.07.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LVS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 46.94%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

