LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives $18.29 Average PT from Analysts

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.29.

A number of analysts have commented on LZ shares. JMP Securities downgraded LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays cut their target price on LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

In related news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 12,632 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $144,762.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 214,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,599.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LegalZoom.com news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 12,632 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $144,762.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 214,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,599.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 15,977 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $183,096.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,682.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,720 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 20.5% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 212,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36,228 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LZ opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. LegalZoom.com has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $163.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

