LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

LMAT opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.54. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $56.47.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.26 million. As a group, analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $362,896.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,669,424.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $362,896.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,669,424.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 18,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $1,009,235.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,770.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,633 shares of company stock worth $3,534,996. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after buying an additional 130,881 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth $4,241,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth $3,986,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.