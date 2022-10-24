LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys 2,425 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,109 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.9% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,019,697,000 after buying an additional 2,281,759 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after buying an additional 2,722,842 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,375,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,751,770,000 after buying an additional 539,780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after acquiring an additional 128,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,198,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,490,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,796 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:META traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.95. The stock had a trading volume of 791,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,231,514. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $122.53 and a one year high of $353.83. The company has a market capitalization of $346.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.67 and a 200 day moving average of $161.76.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,471,276. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.91.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

