LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Grows Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,875 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,714,000 after acquiring an additional 732,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,169,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,010,000 after acquiring an additional 560,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,207,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,121,000 after acquiring an additional 237,697 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. TheStreet lowered AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 118 ($1.43) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Argus raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,989,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.27 billion, a PE ratio of -134.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.31. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.