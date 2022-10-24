LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $3.03 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 203.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 240.0% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $7.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $257.78. 5,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.98 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. Mizuho reduced their price target on HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.09.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $2,431,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 658,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,206,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,950. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

