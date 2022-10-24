LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 105.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deere & Company Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $385.02. 12,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,191. The stock has a market cap of $116.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $361.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.29.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

