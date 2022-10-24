LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases 18,090 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 23.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Datadog by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the second quarter worth about $467,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 13.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 37.4% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Datadog from $137.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $501,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,033,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $501,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,033,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $1,578,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $22,082,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,148,963. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.46. 37,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,775,078. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.65 and a 200 day moving average of $101.81. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.54 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,111.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

