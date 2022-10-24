LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Raises Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after buying an additional 8,234,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE SPGI traded up $1.89 on Monday, hitting $297.83. 21,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,219. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.88 and a 200 day moving average of $349.58. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on S&P Global to $386.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.93.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

