LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Takes $2.10 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in AT&T by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 32,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 50,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 132.0% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 30,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 34,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 29,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 2.2 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 867,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,159,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $124.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.61.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

