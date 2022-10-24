LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $1,192,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,331.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $1,192,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,331.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,400 shares of company stock worth $8,459,200. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ADI traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.47. 33,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,620,556. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.93. The company has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Barclays downgraded Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

