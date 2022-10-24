LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 84,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.39. The stock had a trading volume of 69,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,530,303. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.81%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

