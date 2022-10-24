LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,459 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.21.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $185,327.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,407,857.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $185,327.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,407,857.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $125,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,143.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,780 shares of company stock worth $1,181,239. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $58.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,577. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $71.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.04%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

