LGT Group Foundation Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,208 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 0.8% of LGT Group Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $27,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $481,525,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,882 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,596,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,707 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

Insider Activity

Medtronic Price Performance

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $83.99. The stock had a trading volume of 115,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,013,064. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.88 and a 200-day moving average of $93.71. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $79.44 and a fifty-two week high of $124.80. The company has a market capitalization of $111.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.