LGT Group Foundation Boosts Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $13,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 88.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its position in Trane Technologies by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TT traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.53. The stock had a trading volume of 19,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,459. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.13 and its 200 day moving average is $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.