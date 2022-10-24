LGT Group Foundation Buys 283,398 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 112.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,398 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsicana & Co. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 100,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.46. 1,195,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,159,965. The company has a market cap of $124.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.61.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

