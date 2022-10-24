LGT Group Foundation Has $15.15 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,699 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $15,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $273.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,670. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.51. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.67.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.