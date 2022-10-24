LGT Group Foundation Has $17.82 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,386 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 20,426 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 90.6% in the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,526,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.87 and its 200-day moving average is $109.74.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.96.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

