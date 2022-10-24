LGT Group Foundation Has $25.26 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

LGT Group Foundation reduced its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,110 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation owned 0.05% of Monster Beverage worth $25,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 116.6% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 195.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.4 %

MNST traded up $1.26 on Monday, hitting $88.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,194. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.80. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.81. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.17). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MNST. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.80.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

