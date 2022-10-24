LGT Group Foundation Sells 34,998 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

LGT Group Foundation reduced its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,998 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation owned about 0.09% of Henry Schein worth $9,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,315,000 after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Shares of HSIC stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,937. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

