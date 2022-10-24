LGT Group Foundation Sells 4,177 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of LGT Group Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,006 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,677 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Up 0.4 %

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,613,398. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $95.27 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

