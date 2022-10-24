LGT Group Foundation Sells 4,463 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $10,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 15.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 84,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,627.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,780 shares of company stock worth $1,181,239 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Trading Up 2.2 %

Nasdaq stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.85 and a 200-day moving average of $55.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $71.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.21.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.