Lido DAO Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.09 Billion (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. In the last week, Lido DAO has traded up 11% against the US dollar. Lido DAO has a market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $26.01 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO token can currently be bought for $1.55 or 0.00008002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lido DAO Profile

Lido DAO launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 705,882,235 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

