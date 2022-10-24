Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Hits $1,342.40 on Top Exchanges

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 24th. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,342.40 or 0.06928011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $4.68 billion and $1.59 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lido Staked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,499.71 or 0.28314695 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011059 BTC.

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,475,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,475,190.22804132 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,340.68659829 USD and is up 2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,609,340.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lido Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.