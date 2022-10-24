Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $34,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $504,023,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,966,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Linde by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,202,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Linde by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,864,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,346 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Linde by 92.1% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,443,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $780,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,725 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

NYSE:LIN traded up $5.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $293.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,293. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.90. The company has a market capitalization of $146.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.41.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.