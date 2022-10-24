LINK Self Reported Market Cap Hits $167.99 Million (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. LINK has a total market cap of $167.99 million and approximately $189,246.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINK coin can now be purchased for about $28.12 or 0.00145439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LINK has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,501.50 or 0.28415018 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011098 BTC.

About LINK

LINK was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,345,959 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,606 coins. LINK’s official website is blockchain.line.me. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/lineblockchain. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LINK

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

