Liquity USD 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $758,928.00 (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $180.21 million and approximately $758,928.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00005357 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 174,318,581 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

