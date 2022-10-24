Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys Shares of 25,160 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,160 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Tapestry by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.8% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 3.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 60,028 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.
In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.
