Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys Shares of 25,160 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,160 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Tapestry by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.8% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 3.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 60,028 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

Tapestry Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $30.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.81.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Insider Activity

In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.