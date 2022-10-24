Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $3.33 Million in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 105,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.38% of TransMedics Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth $10,233,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 343,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 181,842 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 397,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 116,612 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 27.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 347,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after buying an additional 74,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 512,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $44.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $56.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.09.

Insider Activity

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 74.20% and a negative net margin of 92.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $123,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $99,234.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $65,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $123,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 771 shares in the company, valued at $31,819.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,957,322. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.14.

TransMedics Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

