LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.20.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $45.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day moving average is $62.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $41.82 and a 1-year high of $93.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.