LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LKQ. MKM Partners started coverage on LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

LKQ traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.74. 1,215,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,655. LKQ has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

