Locus Chain (LOCUS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.24 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $112.57 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0705 or 0.00000365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

