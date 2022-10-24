London City Equities Limited (ASX:LCE) Insider Acquires A$194,976.42 in Stock

London City Equities Limited (ASX:LCEGet Rating) insider Peter Murray bought 345,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.57 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$194,976.42 ($136,347.14).

London City Equities Price Performance

London City Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from London City Equities’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, October 2nd. London City Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

London City Equities Company Profile

London City Equities Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. London City Equities Limited was founded in 1986 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

