London City Equities Limited (ASX:LCE) Insider Acquires A$194,976.42 in Stock

London City Equities Limited (ASX:LCE – Get Rating) insider Peter Murray bought 345,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.57 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$194,976.42 ($136,347.14).
London City Equities Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from London City Equities’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, October 2nd. London City Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.
