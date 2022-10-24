London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Price Target Raised to GBX 9,940 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 9,700 ($117.21) to GBX 9,940 ($120.11) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,000 ($96.67) to GBX 7,700 ($93.04) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($124.46) to £105 ($126.87) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($111.16) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($120.83) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,384.29 ($113.39).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

Shares of LSEG traded up GBX 8.54 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 7,358.54 ($88.91). 465,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,508. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,862.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,725.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,380.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of GBX 6,230 ($75.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,612 ($104.06).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.