Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Truist Financial from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 200.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LYFT. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Lyft from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $13.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.67. Lyft has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $57.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.20. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,428,704 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $976,462,000 after buying an additional 483,630 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $233,012,000 after buying an additional 1,249,383 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,868,000. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 2,440,238 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,406,000 after acquiring an additional 429,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.