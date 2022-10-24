LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Torray LLC

Torray LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,816,000 after purchasing an additional 272,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,422,000 after purchasing an additional 214,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $82.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.47. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.85.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

