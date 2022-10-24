MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 391 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 70.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Innova Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 39,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veery Capital LLC boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

HYD traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $48.77. The company had a trading volume of 13,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,557. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.45. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $48.98 and a 12-month high of $62.63.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.