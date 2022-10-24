MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 134.5% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 295.4% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 28.7% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $2.55 on Monday, reaching $272.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,427. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $172.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.37 and its 200 day moving average is $290.18.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,555 shares of company stock worth $1,985,188. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

