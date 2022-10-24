MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,705,000 after acquiring an additional 544,899 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cummins by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,430,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,507,000 after buying an additional 250,062 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,253,000 after buying an additional 174,184 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 26.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 676,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,690,000 after acquiring an additional 139,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.13.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $232.03. 11,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,133. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $247.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

