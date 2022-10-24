MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $18.86 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 2.2% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.94 on Monday, reaching $176.00. The company had a trading volume of 79,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,191,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.15.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
