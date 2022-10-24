MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $18.86 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 2.2% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.94 on Monday, reaching $176.00. The company had a trading volume of 79,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,191,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.