MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. ACT Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,394,000 after purchasing an additional 188,518 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,366,000 after buying an additional 30,447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.72. The stock had a trading volume of 68,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,370. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.09. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.89 and a fifty-two week high of $116.69.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

