MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.24 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 1.1% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.48. 12,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,643. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.83.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

