MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,156 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 3M from $127.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

3M Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.78. 61,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,209,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.70 and a 200 day moving average of $134.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.