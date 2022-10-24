MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,013 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.9% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.23. 87,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,949,528. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.26. The company has a market cap of $146.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

