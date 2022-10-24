Maj Invest Holding A S Has $284.63 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Maj Invest Holding A S decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 6.4% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $284,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,117,000 after purchasing an additional 279,193 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lam Research by 38.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,812,000 after buying an additional 263,364 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP raised its position in Lam Research by 115.3% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 463,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,913,000 after acquiring an additional 248,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,066,932,000 after acquiring an additional 184,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 605,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,372,000 after acquiring an additional 153,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.86.

Shares of LRCX traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $370.80. 46,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $409.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.10.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.36 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

