Maj Invest Holding A S Lowers Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Maj Invest Holding A S trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,121 shares during the period. Teradyne comprises about 1.5% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 0.46% of Teradyne worth $66,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Teradyne by 2,844.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,106,000 after buying an additional 997,703 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 20.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.75.

Teradyne Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.11. The stock had a trading volume of 27,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,292. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.29. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

